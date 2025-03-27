Luis Palma Makes Clear Celtic Claim Amid Olympiacos Loan
Luis Palma had shown a ton of early promise in Celtic colours after being signed in the summer of 2023 to replace the outgoing Jota. But over his time in Glasgow, he gradually slipped down the pecking order and by this winter, he was barely getting any chances in Brendan Rodgers' team.
Ultimately, it was the right step for all parties involved for Palma to leave the club in order to join Olympiacos on a loan basis.
Palma already had previous experience in Greece, having played for Aris FC before joining Celtic in 2023. So, that was expected to help him at Olympiacos.
Incidentally, in the same window that Palma left on loan, Jota returned to Celtic on a permanent basis from Rennes, completing an unexpected cycle.
Olympiacos are believed to have a buyout clause in Palma's deal although it is uncertain whether they will take it up or not.
On the other hand, Palma has not completely put Celtic in the rear-view mirror and seems to be keeping all options option. According to La Presna, the Honduran winger said: "I'm still theirs, and as long as there's no transfer, I'll continue to be grateful to Celtic, but it's time to defend Olympiacos."
It remains to be seen what the future holds for Palma. He continues to perform at a high level for his national team but has not exactly set the world alight in Olympiaos colours so far.
It is very possible that the Greek club might decide to pass up on the chance to sign him on a permanent basis at the end of the season and in that scenario, Palma would find himself back at Celtic once again.