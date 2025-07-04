Maik Nawrocki Set For Celtic Exit as Medical Complete

Celtic have been in business over the last 48 hours or so, moving on from one of their key wingers Nicolas Kühn, closing in on Gustaf Lagerbielke's permanent move and now will look to finalise a deal to send away another one of their players.

Maik Nawrocki has not exactly gotten a fair share of playing time with the Hoops during his time with the club, and it seems as though he finally wanted out this summer, and will get his wish according to new reports.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports News reports that Nawrocki to Hannover 96 is a "done deal", and that he will be joining the German club on loan with an option to buy. Additionally, they note that an announcement will be coming soon once the deal is finalised. The medical is complete.

This is a pretty expected move for Celtic, in all honesty. Nawrocki would have had a hard time getting into the team this year once again. Giving him an option to head to a new club at the second level of German football, and see what he can really do, is a positive, no doubt.

The option to buy being included is intriguing, but if they can bring in a solid fee off of him performing well in Germany, they might as well do so while the option is there.

The club did spend €5 million to sign him from Legia Warsaw, and it is unlikely they'll be able to make a transfer profit, considering how little he has played in the previous two years. Recouping the majority of that would be seen as a win.

The most interesting part will just be getting a chance to see him really play again, as he has what it takes to be a quality player; it is just a matter of being able to develop and being given a chance at those minutes, which he should get at Hannover.