Major Celtic Transfer Claim Made Before Summer Window
This season, Celtic made it through to the knockout stages of the Champions League after over a decade. Brendan Rodgers’ side is also trying to win the domestic treble, having already secured the League Cup and sitting 13 points clear at the top of the league table. They are also in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.
All in all, it has been a good season for Celtic. The upcoming transfer window will be a crucial one for the club as they will look to build on their recent successes.
Several star players have left Celtic in recent times. While the season isn’t over yet, and the Hoops are still in the hunt for two more trophies to secure a domestic treble, that hasn’t stopped players like Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn from being linked with potential exits.
Recently, Cameron Carter-Vickers was also rumoured to be on Everton’s transfer shortlist. There has been some speculation around Reo Hatate, too.
Although some of Celtic's players may leave, the Hoops are expected to make multiple signings in the summer.
According to Football Insider, Celtic are expected to be active during the upcoming summer transfer window. Senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke revealed that the Scottish giants “will be busy” as Rodgers looks to bolster his squad.
They are set to bring back Kieran Tierney with a pre-contract deal agreed. The Hoops are also expected to go back in for Mathias Kvistgaarden, having failed to land his signture in the winter transfer window.
A few new names have emerged as well, including Kalidou Sidibe of Guingamp and Herba Guirassy of FC Nantes. It will be interesting to see whether Celtic do sign them or if it remains just a rumour.
With a strong Champions League performance this season, Celtic have secured a significant sum in prize money.
They will hopefully look to reinvest that to strengthen the squad to remain at the top domestically and make a deeper run in the Champions League next season. They need to plan their transfers ahead and sign impactful players. For now, let's enjoy the final few matches as we head towards the closing stages of the season.