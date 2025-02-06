Major Detail Emerges About Jeffrey Schlupp's Celtic Contract
Jeffrey Schlupp made his debut for Celtic, coming on as a substitute against Dundee FC in the 6-0 win at Parkhead. The versatile 32-year-old replaced Greg Taylor in the 72nd minute.
Of course, there are plenty of other positions where Schlupp can play. He is also comfortable in midfield, on the flank and even as a forward.
One would imagine that Schlupp's versatility is one of the major reasons Celtic signed him on deadline day. They needed to strengthen in multiple positions and have managed to do that to some degree by signing just one player.
Celtic have made a significant investment to sign Schlupp as well as it has emerged that they will be paying him a significant salary during his loan stint in Glasgow.
According to Alan Nixon, and as reported by The National, Celtic will pay half of Schlupp's £60,000-per-week Crystal Palace wage while he is in Glasgow.
Even half of Schlupp's Crystal Palace wages should put him among the highest earners at Celtic immediately. Let's just hope that he is able to justify the investment with his performances over the upcoming months.
Of course, for now, Taylor looks to be the starter at left-back for Celtic. Some rumours have emerged though that he could be on his way out of the club next summer.
Taylor's contract at Celtic runs out at the end of the campaign and some in the Croatian media are suggesting that he is closing in on a move to Dinamo Zagreb.
On the other hand, it is believed that Schlupp's contract with Crystal Palace expires in the summer as well. So, if he does well while on loan at Celtic, there is a possibility the Hoops could try to sign him as a free agent if the opportunity does present itself.