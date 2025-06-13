Major Evan Ferguson to Celtic Transfer Claim Made

Celtic have had a pretty strong last 48 to 72 hours, focusing on trying to make official offers and approaches for players they have had interest in recently, and in some cases sending all-out rushes to try and finalise quick deals.

While there is not much that has been officially completed as of yet, there are plenty of rumours surrounding the club and who they are currently attempting to land during the 2025 summer transfer window.

One of the players that many media pundits have discussed as an option for them is Brighton's Evan Ferguson, who was on loan recently to West Ham United for the second half of the 2024-2025 season.

Now, the expectation is that other clubs will check in with Brighton to see if they can land the striker, who has shown extremely promising flashes at times, but also low points as well.

He has been lauded as a potential fit for the Hoops at various points in the last year or so, whether it be on loan or a permanent transfer. This continued recently, as Celtic youth gradruate and legendary goalkeeper Shay Given had something to contribute to the quotes floating around.

What Did Shay Given Have to Say Regarding Evan Ferguson to Celtic?

In a recent article from the Daily Record, writer Ryan McDonald would transcribe the quote from Given that discussed Ferguson and his current status, as well as a potential move to Celtic: “Evan just needs to find a home, if I’m being honest. Be it here or somewhere else. He needs someone to say, ‘You’re my player.’

“He went to West Ham for Graham Potter and you thought that was the perfect fit because Graham had him at Brighton. But then he didn’t play so much at West Ham either."

Given added: “I just feel he’s ready now to burst onto the scene for a full season with somebody. For us, with Ireland, it would be great too.

"I don’t know if the finances would be to buy him, but if you said for a loan for the season, it would be perfect. But I’m not the financial power at Celtic or Newcastle, so I don’t know!”

Ultimately, when it comes down to it, Ferguson has talent to work with, and while the preference would likely be to land him on a permanent deal rather than a loan, his value is set to be all over the place and bringing in a satisfactory bid might not be easy.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic has any way of landing Ferguson on a deal, and if they are able to, how he may be utilised in the current scheme by Brendan Rodgers. A new club would no doubt benefit him at this point; it is just a matter of who else comes calling.