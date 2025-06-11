Major Lennon Miller to Celtic Transfer Claim Made
Celtic have been ramping up their discussions recently during the 2025 summer transfer window, nearing deals with a few players and being rumoured to have made offers to new targets as well. They have finally started to kick things up a notch after announcing the Kieran Tierney deal first and foremost.
The newest information surrounding the Scottish side is that they may be back in on one of the most prized midfielders of the summer, and that they could be looking to make a follow-up offer after their initial one was rejected.
This is, of course, for Motherwell's Lennon Miller, who Celtic seem to value rather highly among the available options, and understandably so, as most of the other clubs in pursuit are also making strong connections.
With Udinese also reportedly in the running for Miller, and having made a rejected offer as well at this point, things could get intense in the coming days as clubs send in their formal offer sheets for the young talent.
What is the Latest News on Celtic's Pursuit of Lennon Miller?
According to the Daily Record, Celtic are expected to go back in for Miller. They remain keen on the midfielder as Brendan Rodgers is a big fan.
This is going to be one of the moves to monitor when it comes to Celtic this summer, as Miller is no doubt an extremely prized midfield option for many clubs, and would be a massive pickup for whoever lands him.
With talent already displayed in various facets and plenty of room to grow as an 18-year-old prospect, he should be going for a rather hefty price tag if any club is able to meet the demands of Motherwell.