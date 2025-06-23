Major Nicolas Kuhn to RB Leipzig Update as Celtic Exit Rumours Intensify

Celtic have quite a few notable discussions to have this summer transfer window, and one of the most important of the bunch is figuring out how to handle Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kühn, as both continue to be linked with moves away, and are crucial parts of the Hoops' offensive production.

With a plethora of clubs seemingly interested in both players, the question then becomes, does the Scottish side potentially look to transfer one of them away for a substantial sum now?

While the answer should be a resounding no, the hypothetical of a big-money move is there, and there have been clubs checking in, specifically on Kühn, with rumours swirling around the German winger.

However, one club has done the opposite, going from intrigued to more of a standby approach, and there is a distinct reason why.

Which Club is Stepping Back in Their Interest to Sign Kuhn from Celtic, and Why is It Occurring?

In a recent piece from German media outlet Bild.de, it was reported that RB Leipzig would be stepping back their interest in some players until their managerial decision was made, with the quote stating as follows:

"While other clubs have long since restructured their squads and signed new stars, in Leipzig the unresolved coaching question is slowing down key decisions."

"According to BILD information, all others depend directly on the coach's decision – a comprehensible strategy to give the new coach early influence on the squad's formation."

Then, in a follow-up piece written by Merkur.de, it was noted that Kühn could be one such player who is held up by this managerial decision, with the following quote coming from a piece about the potential for a return to RB Leipzig:

"However, one crucial question at RB Leipzig remains unresolved: that of the coach. As long as it isn't clear who will coach the Saxons starting next season, many crucial decisions regarding the squad restructuring can't be made yet."

With the note that all decisions will depend directly on the new coach's input, it seems as though the German side has come to a standstill until that choice is finalised. While it does ultimately make sense in the long run, it will be difficult to improve the club if they are drawing out any moves for the remainder of the summer until they find a boss.

It will likely be a tough call for them between deciding to try and land top talent if it becomes available, or letting their managerial decision hold them back from doing so. However, if it means Kühn can be retained long-term by Celtic, maybe it is to the Hoops' benefit that this becomes the case.