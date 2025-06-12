Major Update on Celtic Chase to Sign Swedish International

Celtic have had an intriguing last 72 hours when it comes to their approaches, targets, and near-deals for the summer transfer window. They have not had a specific, clear vision on one position or the other to fill. Instead, they have focused on all positions available to try and improve the roster and land some quality talents, per usual.

One of their most recent targets, according to reports, is Swedish winger Benjamin Nygren of Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

Nygren is a 23-year-old up-and-coming winger who had his best season this past year, and would likely end up being a quality prospect for the Hoops to work with in the coming months as an option to start or rotate on for minutes later in matches as an impact sub.

His expected transfer value is reasonable currently, with Transfermarkt setting their valuation at €3.00 million. He has what it takes to develop long-term and become a starter no doubt, and while Celtic have a clear vision at winger between Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn, if one of the two is not retained beyond this summer, they will need another option, especially after Jota's injury.

What is the Latest Update on Celtic's Approach for Nygren?

According to a recent report from Jordan Campbell of The Athletic, Celtic have already made an approach for Nygren, with the full quote reading as follows:

"Celtic have made an official approach to Nordsjaelland for their midfielder Benjamin Nygren."

"The 23-year-old has six months remaining on his contract and has interest from clubs in the top five leagues, but Celtic hope that by moving fast they will be able to persuade the Sweden international to move to Scotland."

"Danish club Nordsjaelland are understood to be open to a sale at the right price."

Versatility is another point of emphasis for Nygren, playing predominantly at the wing with 23 matches between both sides, but also picking up six appearances in the midfield, and one at striker. This is something the Hoops can build off of, and use him as more of a utility player who can spot-start at various positions in the event of injury.

With Jota out for some time, and Reo Hatate currently injured, the team has needs both on the wing and in midfield, so his utilisation could be found in being a reliable player wherever he starts. Let's see if the Hoops are successful in their pursuit.