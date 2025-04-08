Major Update on Luis Palma's Potential Celtic Exit This Summer
Celtic are nearing another Premiership win, and in the coming week could clinch the title with a little help. Once the season wraps up they will have to do transfer business once again, and it seems that manager Brendan Rodgers wants to go all-in on moves this window, with "huge" aspirations for the 2025-2026 campaign.
The summer window will be an intriguing one primarily due to the amount of decisions that have to be made, which heavily surround loans and potential incoming players.
One of the loans that was sanctioned lately was that of winger Luis Palma, who was sent to the Greek club Olympiacos for the remainder of the season.
At the current juncture, Olympiacos has the option to sign Palma permanently for a transfer fee of around £3.5 million at the end of the season, so they will ultimately have first rights when it comes to a potential move. However, if they decide not to, there is another option potentially on the table with Ukrainian club Dynamo Kyiv.
In a recent report from the Telegram channel "Insider from Pasichnik 2.0", and as was stated on the Ukrainian news site dynamo.kiev.ua, the club has been offered a move for Palma. The official statement is as follows, "According to our information, Dynamo was offered the player from Celtic, namely - Luis Palma. He is a left winger, a player of the Honduras national team. We will see how Dynamo will look at him this summer."
Ultimately it will come down to whether or not the Greek side Olympiacos wants to retain the winger or not. He has seen some playing time with the club, predominantly off the bench, but has not made significant contributions as of yet, so it will be intriguing to see whether or not they see a long-term future for him there.
Dynamo is a good move for Palma if he is not retained by Olympiacos, as they stand atop the Ukrainian Premier League table currently with 57 points, without a loss to their name and only six draws.
Regardless, it is relatively unlikely that he returns to Celtic at this point given the amount of players they have in his position already, so moving him onwards and trying to recoup value from the original deal may be their best option.
For Palma, it would be the right step as well, instead of sitting on the bench at Celtic while others are ahead of him in the pecking order on the wings.