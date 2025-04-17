Major Update on Luis Palma's Summer Celtic Exit Situation
After a shaky second half of the season, Celtic are gearing up for a major shake-up of their squad. The Brendan Rodgers-led side has lacked the intensity which they showed earlier in the campaign. As a result, the club will be looking to say goodbye to some players who don't fit into the manager's plans.
One of them is winger Luis Palma who was loaned out to Olympiacos during the winter transfer window.
Although Palma has won the league title with the Greek club, he has failed to make an impact for them during this short time he has been with them.
Olympiacos are said to have a £3.5 million buyout option but according to recent reports from Honduran outlet EDN TV, they will not exercise it at the end of the season.
There were rumours about his possible move to Dynamo Kyiv but that one didn't bode well as it turned out to be a false one.
Despite his failures this season the winger had a few memorable moments during his last campaign with the Hoops. He scored a couple of fantastic goals during last season's UEFA Champions League games against Atletico Madrid and Feyenoord which showcases his ability to deliver during the nervy European nights.
He has been a consistent performer with the Honduran national team as well, despite his recent struggles at club level.
As things stand for the 25-year-old, it will be a better option if he decides on playing for a club where he will be a starter and will get to showcase his talents.