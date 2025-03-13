Man Utd Legend Impressed by Player Celtic Let Go for £1.5m Fee
When you leave Celtic, things do not always turn out better. This has been demonstrated by the departure of a few top players over recent transfer windows, who have found out that the grass is not greener on the other side.
For example, Kyogo Furuhashi chose to join Rennes in France's top-tier in January. Matt O'Riley, who joined Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, is another.
Neither of those moves have worked out so far. But then there are individuals who, under the radar, are thriving and even vying for Champions League football, like Ryan Christie is doing for Bournemouth.
It is believed that Bournemouth paid a transfer fee roughly around £1.5 million to sign Christie, who was in the last six months of his contract at Celtic at that point.
Christie has made nearly 150 appearances for Bournemouth since joining the team in the summer of 2021, helping them earn promotion to the Premier League and then establishing the Cherries at the top level.
Roy Keane seems to have been impressed with what he has seen from Christie. According to 67 Hail Hail, the Manchester United hero told Sky Sports Premier League: "We praise their recruitment (at Bournemouth), but also the improvement of the players like Ryan Christie.
“He has been outstanding in the last few months.
“So, the manager deserves credit for that because he (Christie) was already at the club and he is improving him and that’s what a really good manager does.”
Christie was a fan favourite during his tenure at Celtic. Of course, he faced his fair share of criticism as well, especially during the 20/21 season when the Hoops finished without a trophy.
It is pretty evident that he has developed as a player since then and is performing for Bournemouth at the Premier League level consistently right now. Thus, it would not be a bad idea to keep an eye on Christie and potentially try to bring him back in the future, if the opportunity presents itself at some point in time.