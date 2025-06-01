Manchester City Move Could Lead to Arne Engels' Celtic Exit
Celtic have plenty of moves to make during the 2025 summer transfer window to facilitate an improvement of their squad heading into the next season.
As much as it would be nice to keep all the top talents on the team and make additions at the same time, that is unlikely, as other clubs will be looking to sign their best players after a strong run in the Champions League last season.
One of the players who has reportedly come up on the radar for another major club is Arne Engels, who, after a solid debut season with Celtic, has begun to draw interest. Losing him would be a difficult blow for the Scottish side, as they are already going to be missing Reo Hatate for an unclear amount of time due to injury.
The midfield group is solid as-is, but if they were to be without Hatate and Engels entering the season, it would become not a want, but a need during the summer window.
The interest in Engels comes amid a different Manchester City transfer rumour, which has allowed a new club to enter the fold for his services.
Manchester City Could Indirectly Cause Engels to Leave Celtic
The deal that is pushing this all forward is surrounding Ederson from Atalanta, who, according to recent reports, will leave the Italian club and Manchester City are in the front row to sign him. Manchester United are also in the running to sign him.
How this factors into Engels and Celtic is that Atalanta is looking for a replacement already, and the Belgian is one of their primary targets if Ederson does indeed leave the club.
The question becomes where does his value lie if they are going to sign him. One would have to assume that Celtic would be looking to get back a high-end transfer fee for the 21-year-old, as he is coming off a pretty good season with the club and has plenty of development left to project him further.
It would have to be for an outstanding offer that blew the front office away. It will be intriguing to see if Celtic are willing to part ways with him eventually, or if this is all just going to remain rumours.