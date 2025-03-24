Manchester United Urged to Make Move Celtic Fans Will Love
Manchester United have fallen apart again, and there are minimal hopes for a comeback as the season nears its end. Ruben Amorim's appointment has not boosted their form and next summer will be vital for the Portuguese manager's future with the club.
The Premier League club need to make practical transfers in the summer, as there has been no significant improvement with Amorim after Erik ten Hag was sacked.
Jeremie Frimpong has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen. He has been linked with Liverpool and Barcelona in recent weeks. But could Old Trafford be an option as well?
Dutch legend Jaap Stam has proposed a perfect option for the Manchester club to consider in the upcoming transfer window. As reported by TEAMtalk, he said: "Jeremie Frimpong can play as a right-wing back having also played as a right winger and a right back.
“He has pace and is very direct and can score goals as well as create chances for his team-mates.
“I think he would be a very interesting player for Manchester United to look at, he would fit the style of play on the right-hand side."
The 24-year-old has scored 29 goals and provided 40 assists in 182 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen so far, largely playing as a wing-back and contributing significantly to their Bundesliga title win last season.
Frimpong had previously played as a right-back for Celtic, and within a short period, he became a fan favourite at Parkhead.
He has been on the radar of several clubs over the past few seasons, with Real Madrid and Barcelona rumoured to have shown interest. More recently, he has also been linked with Liverpool as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract is set to run out in the summer.
Furthermore, Celtic have a significant sell-on clause for Frimpong, meaning they will get a portion of the transfer profit that Bayer Leverkusen make from his exit, which is expected to be his €40 million release clause. Where will he end up? We will find out in the summer.