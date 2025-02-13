Manuel Neuer Makes Superb Claim About Celtic Park Atmosphere
A European night under the bright lights at Celtic Park is special. You do not need to take our word for it. Just listen to what legends of the game like Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Kaka, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and more have said over the years.
Now, it is time to add Manuel Neuer's name to that list of legends. He was between the posts for Bayern Munich as they managed to get a 2-1 win at Parkhead in the first leg of the Champions League knockout phase tie.
Neuer, arguably the best goalkeeper of his generation, is now 38 years of age. There is not much that he has not experienced, both at club and international level.
Yet, Neuer was clearly impressed with the atmosphere at Celtic Park. According to 67 Hail Hail, the Bayern Munich goalkeeper said after the game: "Celtic had a really long unbeaten home run and that’s not easy to achieve.
“We showed a very good performance and dominated. Celtic was really only dangerous once they had so many set-pieces. We weren’t always ideally positioned, but overall we deserved to win here.
“We didn’t buckle under the pressure. We could have been cooler in certain situations, but we remained level-headed for most of the game and played smart football.
“It was really important not to concede another goal and drive home with a draw. It was very loud here. It’s rare to experience such an atmosphere and that was special for us."
It was a good game of football. Bayern Munich were the better team on the night but Celtic definitely had their moments and if a few decisions had gone their way, they might have been able to get a draw or even win.
The focus will now turn towards the second leg. Celtic showed enough in the first leg to suggest that if they can make the right adjustments, they still have the chance to get something out of this tie.
Of course, it is never easy going to the Allianz Arena and getting a win. We have seen European elites like FC Barcelona and Arsenal be handed heavy defeats there. So, it is safe to say that the Hoops will have their task cut out for them.
Miracles can happen in football though and hopefully, we will witness one in Germany next week when Celtic take on Bayern Munich.