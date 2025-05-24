Mathias Kvistgaarden Announces Exit Plan Amid Long-running Celtic Interest
With one game remaining in the season, Celtic hopes to cap off a stellar campaign with a domestic treble before getting all caught up in a busy upcoming summer transfer window. Amid this, a player who has been linked with the Hoops several times has announced his plans to leave his current club.
The player we're talking about here is Mathias Kvistgaarden, a name that doesn’t go away when it comes to Celtic transfer rumours.
He recently declared that he is prepared to leave Brondby this summer. In an interview with TV 2 SPORT (via Daily Record), Kvistgaarden stated: "I think I'm ready. I've made my mark at Brondby and in the Superliga, so I'm ready to take the next step.
"I don't think that's the goal for me - to remain and play with Brondby next season. I can say that without it being wrong."
Celtic have been tracking the 23-year-old forward for the past two seasons and may try to sign him in the upcoming transfer window once again. And given his stellar record in Denmark, Kvistgaarden would be a thrilling addition to the team if the Hoops do decide to make a move for him before next season.
This season has been a breakthrough for the prolific Brondby striker, who has 23 goals and 6 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.
He perfectly matches the profile of a Brendan Rodgers striker: agile, aggressive, and precise in front of the goal. And he still has plenty of room to grow and improve.
Celtic attempted to sign the Brondby forward after Kyogo Furuhashi left for Rennes during the winter transfer window, but were not able to agree on a deal.
As a result, Celtic were unable to acquire a striker for the second half of the season, instead opting to play Daizen Maeda through the middle, which proved to be a wise choice. The Japanese international finished as the club's top scorer in all competitions, as well as a Player of the Year sweep for both his club and Scottish football.
Kvistgaarden's form in Denmark has drawn interest throughout Europe, and Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt are also believed to be in the race. His statement could be the catalyst the teams need to seal the deal.