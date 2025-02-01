Celtic FC

Mathias Kvistgaarden to Celtic Bad News Confirmed by Sky Sports

Celtic fans have been handed some bad news when it comes to the club's pursuit of Mathias Kvistgaarden this winter.

Sourav Mahanty

FC Copenhagen v Broendby IF, 3F Superliga football, Copenhagen, Denmark Copenhagen, Denmark. 01st, April 2024. Mathias Kvistgaarden of Broendby IF seen in celebration after the 3F Superliga match between FC Copenhagen and Broendby IF at Parken in Copenhagen. Copenhagen Denmark PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxDENxNORxFINxBEL Copyright: xGonzalesxPhoto TeisxMarkfogedx
FC Copenhagen v Broendby IF, 3F Superliga football, Copenhagen, Denmark Copenhagen, Denmark. 01st, April 2024. Mathias Kvistgaarden of Broendby IF seen in celebration after the 3F Superliga match between FC Copenhagen and Broendby IF at Parken in Copenhagen. Copenhagen Denmark PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxDENxNORxFINxBEL Copyright: xGonzalesxPhoto TeisxMarkfogedx / IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Celtic's search for a striker has seen them being linked with quite a few of them in recent weeks. For quite some time, it looked like Brondby IF's Mathias Kvistgaarden was on the top of their transfer wishlist.

Kvistgaarden has been in impressive form for Brondby this season, scoring 10 goals in 15 league outings alongside 4 assists.

On top of that, Kvistgaarden is believed to have a playing style similar to Kyogo Furuhashi, who left Celtic this winter and joined Rennes.

So, it is understandable why Kvistgaarden might have caught the eye of Celtic. The club have been linked with the Brondby IF striker for quite a few transfer windows now.

In fact, it is believed that the club have tried to sign him on multiple occasions in the past without any success. And unfortunately, it looks like Kvistgaarden won't be joining Celtic this winter.

According to Sky Sports News, talks between Celtic and Brondby for Kvistgaarden have broken down, due to a gap in valuation between the clubs. The Hoops have already moved on to other targets.

So, it looks like Celtic have once again tried and failed to sign Kvistgaarden. One cannot help but think that this is the time to end their long-running pursuit of the striker, having been unsuccessful on so many occasions.

Celtic have been linked with a few other strikers in recent days as well. Let's see if they find more success with them.

Slovan Bratislava's David Strelec has been linked with Celtic, after he featured against the Hoops earlier this season in the Champions League.

On the other hand, Kelechi Iheanacho has also been linked with the Scottish champions. Could a reunion with Brendan Rodgers be on the cards after the success they enjoyed together at Leicester City a few years back?

Published |Modified
Sourav Mahanty
SOURAV MAHANTY

Sourav, a seasoned sports journalist, holds a Master’s degree in English from Amity University, graduating in 2022. He has been a prominent contributor to FanSided since 2017, primarily covering Celtic, where he has built a strong online presence over the years. His love for the game extends beyond Celtic, having also covered renowned soccer teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea. In addition to his passion for soccer, Sourav is an avid basketball enthusiast. He has written extensively about NBA teams like the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls.

Home/News