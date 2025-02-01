Mathias Kvistgaarden to Celtic Bad News Confirmed by Sky Sports
Celtic's search for a striker has seen them being linked with quite a few of them in recent weeks. For quite some time, it looked like Brondby IF's Mathias Kvistgaarden was on the top of their transfer wishlist.
Kvistgaarden has been in impressive form for Brondby this season, scoring 10 goals in 15 league outings alongside 4 assists.
On top of that, Kvistgaarden is believed to have a playing style similar to Kyogo Furuhashi, who left Celtic this winter and joined Rennes.
So, it is understandable why Kvistgaarden might have caught the eye of Celtic. The club have been linked with the Brondby IF striker for quite a few transfer windows now.
In fact, it is believed that the club have tried to sign him on multiple occasions in the past without any success. And unfortunately, it looks like Kvistgaarden won't be joining Celtic this winter.
According to Sky Sports News, talks between Celtic and Brondby for Kvistgaarden have broken down, due to a gap in valuation between the clubs. The Hoops have already moved on to other targets.
So, it looks like Celtic have once again tried and failed to sign Kvistgaarden. One cannot help but think that this is the time to end their long-running pursuit of the striker, having been unsuccessful on so many occasions.
Celtic have been linked with a few other strikers in recent days as well. Let's see if they find more success with them.
Slovan Bratislava's David Strelec has been linked with Celtic, after he featured against the Hoops earlier this season in the Champions League.
On the other hand, Kelechi Iheanacho has also been linked with the Scottish champions. Could a reunion with Brendan Rodgers be on the cards after the success they enjoyed together at Leicester City a few years back?