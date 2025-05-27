Mathias Kvistgaarden Takes One Step Closer to Celtic Move
Since Kyogo Furuhashi's departure during the winter transfer window, Celtic have failed to replace his goal-scoring prowess and the team hasn't been the same since then. Although Daizen Maeda has been pretty good while moving into a more central position from the wings, he still lacks the instincts of a seasoned centre-forward.
The Hoope are already believed to be on the lookout for another number nine for a challenging 2025-26 season ahead as they look forward to keeping their hold in Scotland and making further progress in Europe.
One player Celtic seem to have on their radar once again is Mathias Kvistgaarden. The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Glasgow for the past few seasons.
After Brondby's final game of the season, Kvistgaarden walked towards the fans and was seen having an emotional moment with the supporters. This gesture seemed to be a goodbye, although you never know.
The centre-forward has scored 23 goals and provided 7 assists this season, which was his best campaign by far. Celtic are said to be interested in him once again but they are not going to be the only ones.
Recently, the Dane earned his first call-up to the national side alongside Kasper Schmeichel and Matt O’Riley after a spectacular season at the club level.
For a talent like Kvistgaarden, there won't be any lack of suitors. As a result, Celtic will look to close the deal as early as possible and secure the attacking lineup for years to come.