Matt O'Riley Exit Gets Interesting as Celtic Eye Sell-on Fee

Celtic have quite a few discussions taking place at this moment in time, with multiple deals nearing finalisation, and a few others just starting up. This goes for both arrivals and departures, with the Scottish club set to do business once again in a relatively busy summer transfer window market.

Even more intriguing is how their former player market is panning out, with multiple of their previous stars set to look for new clubs once again.

Kyogo Furuhashi is likely the most obvious of the bunch, as he received little to no playing time with Stade Rennais since his winter transfer. Another player who was in somewhat of a similar scenario was Matt O'Riley, who left for Brighton but ultimately did not end up getting substantial time on the pitch. With that in mind, he may now be on the way out, with rumours developing that there are clubs interested in signing him.

Who is the Most Recent Club to Show Interest in O'Riley?

It has been confirmed by several outlets that Napoli have submitted a €30m bid to Brighton for O'Riley.

BREAKING: Brighton have received a £25.6m (€30m) offer from Napoli for Matt O'Riley

But it does not end there. Just a week back, it had been claimed that AS Roma had opened talks to sign O'Riley.

Roma have reportedly opened talks with Brighton for Matt O'Riley.

This is an intriguing point surrounding O'Riley, as the management and front office for AS Roma is shifting quite a bit this year, with Florent Ghisolfi exiting the club, Claudio Ranieri moving to an executive council role, and Gian Piero Gasperini taking over as manager.

Gasperini has previously had a connection with O'Riley, as Atalanta were one of the clubs interested in and made bids for him before he left Celtic to join Brighton.

Atalanta have been linked with O'Riley this summer too. So, it looks like a tug-of-war could develop in Italy. That would help Brighton bring in a bigger transfer fee and Celtic to land a significant sell-on fee.