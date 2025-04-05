Matt O'Riley Tipped For Celtic Return But on One Condition
In recent years, Celtic have parted with a number of their best-performing players after a successful season. However, some of these players have failed to find their rhythm at their new clubs.
Last year Celtic transferred Matt O’Riley to Brighton & Hove Albion for a Scottish-record package of €30 million. But things haven’t been easy for the Danish midfielder in the Premier League.
Matt O’Riley was a fan favourite back at Celtic but has appeared in only 16 matches so far this season. He picked up a knock in his debut for the Seagulls and hasn’t been able to get constant minutes on the field ever since.
If things do not improve, O'Riley might need to look for a solution in the summer. AS Roma are said to be interested. There are inevitable rumours about a Celtic return as well.
According to Glasgow Times, Peter Grant said on Go Radio: "I don't think they will let him [Hatate] go cheaply, if they don't get the right offer he won't go.
"You are looking at Matt O'Riley's situation, for me, how can Matt O'Riley go from the hero he was at Celtic to being a bit-part with Brighton?
"He got a bad injury in his first game, he got six minutes the other night, I knew Matt as a kid, he wants to play football all the time.
"He wants to improve, he wants to get better, he wants to get in the Denmark team.
"The way he went about his business up here tells you the type of character he is.
"So, I am looking at it, if that situation keeps happening, would Matt be interested in a loan (return) situation, if you lose someone like Hatate?
"He knows the expectation, I would definitely ask the question, for sure."
O’Riley was performing at a high level during his last season with Celtic. He scored 19 goals and provided 18 assists in 50 games for the Hoops across all competitions.
Recently, there have been rumours about the potential departure of Reo Hatate at the end of this season. If that happens, Celtic have been urged to consider bringing back O’Riley.
The upcoming transfer window will be an exciting one with Celtic aiming to bring in multiple players. Could O’Riley be one of them?
There is no doubt that he would be a good addition to the team and is already proven in Scotland. Agreeing on a move, even a loan one, could be complicated.