Celtic FC

Matt O'Riley Tipped For Celtic Return But on One Condition

In recent times, Celtic have parted with many of their top-performing players but could Matt O'Riley be headed for a return?

Ankan Bhowmick

RECORD DATE NOT STATED 25th May 2024; Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland: Scottish Cup Football Final, Celtic versus Rangers; Matt ORiley of Celtic ActionPlus12647887 VagelisxGeorgariou
RECORD DATE NOT STATED 25th May 2024; Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland: Scottish Cup Football Final, Celtic versus Rangers; Matt ORiley of Celtic ActionPlus12647887 VagelisxGeorgariou / IMAGO / Action Plus


In recent years, Celtic have parted with a number of their best-performing players after a successful season. However, some of these players have failed to find their rhythm at their new clubs.

Last year Celtic transferred Matt O’Riley to Brighton & Hove Albion for a Scottish-record package of €30 million. But things haven’t been easy for the Danish midfielder in the Premier League.

Matt O’Riley was a fan favourite back at Celtic but has appeared in only 16 matches so far this season. He picked up a knock in his debut for the Seagulls and hasn’t been able to get constant minutes on the field ever since. 

If things do not improve, O'Riley might need to look for a solution in the summer. AS Roma are said to be interested. There are inevitable rumours about a Celtic return as well.

According to Glasgow Times, Peter Grant said on Go Radio: "I don't think they will let him [Hatate] go cheaply, if they don't get the right offer he won't go.

"You are looking at Matt O'Riley's situation, for me, how can Matt O'Riley go from the hero he was at Celtic to being a bit-part with Brighton?

"He got a bad injury in his first game, he got six minutes the other night, I knew Matt as a kid, he wants to play football all the time.

"He wants to improve, he wants to get better, he wants to get in the Denmark team.

"The way he went about his business up here tells you the type of character he is.

"So, I am looking at it, if that situation keeps happening, would Matt be interested in a loan (return) situation, if you lose someone like Hatate?

"He knows the expectation, I would definitely ask the question, for sure."

O’Riley was performing at a high level during his last season with Celtic. He scored 19 goals and provided 18 assists in 50 games for the Hoops across all competitions.

Recently, there have been rumours about the potential departure of Reo Hatate at the end of this season. If that happens, Celtic have been urged to consider bringing back O’Riley.

The upcoming transfer window will be an exciting one with Celtic aiming to bring in multiple players. Could O’Riley be one of them?

There is no doubt that he would be a good addition to the team and is already proven in Scotland. Agreeing on a move, even a loan one, could be complicated.

feed

Published |Modified
Ankan Bhowmick
ANKAN BHOWMICK

Ankan is a passionate sports enthusiast and the co-founder of wrestling316.com. A graduate of Chakdaha College under Kalyani University, with an Honours Bachelor's degree in Economics, Ankan has always balanced academics with a deep love for sports. A soccer fan since childhood, Ankan soon expanded his sports interests, diving into the world of basketball, wrestling and cricket. His diverse sports knowledge and passion fuel the content he creates on various websites. He brings fresh insights and analysis to the latest in soccer, basketball, and beyond. Whether it’s breaking down key moments in NBA matches or analyzing football trends, Ankan’s aim is to engage and inform fans with his unique perspective on the games that unite us all.

Home/News