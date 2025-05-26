Mikel Arteta Reveals Celtic-bound Kieran Tierney Predicted Arsenal Goal
Celtic have plenty of needs to fill during the 2025 summer transfer window, and when it comes down to it, they already have one major move lined up as Kieran Tierney will return to the club.
Tierney is set to return to where it all started this summer with the Hoops and will fill a large need that the team has by doing so.
His success with Celtic in the past was immense, so much so that he would move on to Arsenal some years ago in search of a higher level of competition. With that goal having been achieved, he will now come back to the Scottish Premiership and look to return to the form he used to have with his boyhood club.
Hopefully for Celtic, that will be something that can be accomplished, as they desperately need some help at that position, and Tierney has the quality to establish himself as one of the best in the league.
A glimpse of that quality would show in his last match with Arsenal recently, and hopefully, it will be something he can build on as he works with Brendan Rodgers to bring his career back on track.
How Can Tierney Help Celtic, and What Did He Do in His Final Arsenal Match?
In Tierney's last match with Arsenal before moving back to Celtic, he played 63 minutes against Southampton after being handed a rare start. He would also help his club to a win with his 43rd-minute goal to take a 1-0 lead.
On the goal, Ben White would get the assist as he sent the ball across the box to Tierney, who had a clear shot on goal at the front post. It was not the type of strike you would expect from him. It can be seen 51 seconds into Arsenal's post-match highlight reel that was posted.
Not only did Tierney score but he predicted he would as well. Mikel Arteta said: "He said it yesterday, I'm going to score on my last Arsenal match and he's done it. So credit to him."
Tierney brings a level of competitive fire to whichever club he is at that really gets teammates moving and allows them to trust their defensive backfield.
The hope would be that he can come back and fit into the system flawlessly, given his history with the club, and work well alongside a defensive group including Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alistair Johnston and hopefully some more fresh faces in the summer.