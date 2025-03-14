Mikel Arteta Slammed for Decision Involving Celtic-bound Kieran Tierney
Having already agreed a pre-contract, Kieran Tierney is certain to make a return to Celtic in the summer, when his contract with Arsenal is set to run out. Despite that, he has been getting a decent bit of playing time in Mikel Arteta's team lately.
Tierney started in the recent Champions League game for Arsenal against PSV. He was also brought on as a substitute against Manchester United while Arteta's side were searching for a goal.
What is even more interesting is the fact that he has been deployed on the wing rather than as a left-back in recent times.
That is despite the fact that Arsenal have someone like Raheem Sterling. And Arteta's decision to play Tierney ahead of the England international has been branded as 'disrespectful'.
According to 67 Hail Hail, Carlton Cole told The Dressing Room Podcast: “That’s disrespectful. Raheem is a proper player, we know that. I actually think he did alright at Chelsea, I don’t think he done badly.
“He didn’t suit the club, he’s getting on and they want to get youngsters in.
“But he’s gone to Arsenal and I was thinking he was going to do well. Forget about all the noise, actions say a lot.
“They needed a goal and he brought on Kieran Tierney instead of a seasoned pro, a goalscorer that might get back on track. He could make something happen. For me, I would say that’s disrespectful.”
Sterling is only on loan at Arsenal at the moment and he has not particularly impressed during his stint. So, it is not surprising to see that he is not getting a ton of playing time for the Gunners.
Sterling has struggled to produce his best in recent times. For a period of time at Manchester City, he was considered the best player in the Premier League and a potential Ballon d'Or contender. Those days seem to be far behind him.
For Celtic fans, it will be encouraging to see Tierney get some playing time. That should help him rediscover his rhythm and match fitness ahead of a summer move to Parkhead. Hopefully, he does not pick up another injury, something that is always a worry when it comes to the Scot.
As for Sterling, it is uncertain what the future holds for him but it is hard to imagine that he will be at Arsenal come next season.