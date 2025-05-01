Neil Lennon Shuts Down Critics About Celtic Narrative
After defeating Dundee United over the weekend to successfully defend their Premiership title, Celtic are again leading the way and reigning supreme in Scotland. In fact, Brendan Rodgers is on the verge of a historic third domestic clean sweep.
If he masterminds a Scottish Cup final win over Aberdeen at Hampden Park, he will become the first Celtic manager in history to lead the club to three Trebles. However, some critics have suggested that their sixth treble in nine years may be the most "tedious" yet.
Neil Lennon, who accomplished the feat both as a player and manager, quickly dismissed those notions and hailed the Parkhead club's outstanding accomplishments.
Speaking to PLZ Soccer (via Daily Record), Lennon said: "A tedious Treble? I've never heard something so ridiculous in all my life. I think it's very, very special to win a Treble. This is the standard that Celtic have set now.
"People get disappointed if they don't win a Treble, that's how good they are. For people to come out with those sort of comments, you're disingenuous.
"You don't realise the lengths, studying, preparation and the sacrifices that managers, players and staff have to make to achieve all that."
Lennon emphasised that Celtic's successes should not be undervalued, recalling that when Martin O'Neill won the treble in 2001, it was the club's first in nearly three decades. It's almost become the norm now, with Ange Postecoglou winning it for Celtic in the 2022-23 season and Rodgers already on his way to his third one.
However, that does not mean that it has become any easier. Lennon wanted to compliment the Celtic manager on his ability to consistently produce such results. He said: "When Martin O'Neill won it in 2001, it was the first time that Celtic had won it for 29 or 30 years. Brendan's come in and you are talking about doing it in three out of four years, it's incredible.
"And it's a testament to his management skills, his intelligence and his way of leading a team and driving the narrative for that team.
"It'd be very special when it comes and it's a very difficult thing to do considering the competition.
"People might say there's a lack of competition but that's not on Celtic, it's on the rest to compete and make it really difficult for them."
Looking ahead to next season, Lennon discussed the current talks between a US-based consortium led by Andrew Cavenagh and the San Francisco 49ers to take over the Rangers. While the Ibrox fans hope that new ownership would spark a rise, the former Celtic manager feels that the challenge will only help Celtic reach new heights.
Lennon said: "I would say Celtic will relish the challenge. I think it will make them better and even more motivated and determined to go again.
"I think it's always important to freshen the squad up every year with new blood and freshness coming in. That's exactly what I think Brendan will look to do, so I think there's more exciting times ahead."
Lennon made it clear that success is never 'tedious', it is the result of continuous hard work, high standards, and a club culture that refuses to accept anything less than the best. Rangers can only hope to build that someday.
The Hoops will visit Ibrox on Sunday to face Rangers in the season's last Glasgow derby. After losing their last two matches against them, the champions will aim to right the wrongs and get a win this time around, even if the result won't affect the Premiership title race, which is already over.