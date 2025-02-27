Celtic FC

Neil Warnock Called Out for Take on Celtic and Rangers Rivalry

Neil Warnock has been called out for his recent take on the iconic rivalry between Celtic and Rangers.

Sourav Mahanty

Southampton v West Bromwich Albion EFL Sky Bet Championship 17 05 2024. Play Off Leg 2 of 2 Neil Warnock on Sky Sports TV duties during the EFL Sky Bet Championship second leg play-off match between Southampton and West Bromwich Albion at the St Mary s Stadium, Southampton, England on 17 May 2024. Southampton St Mary s Stadium Hampshire England Editorial use only DataCo restrictions apply See www.football-dataco.com , Copyright: xGrahamxHuntx PSI-19719-0198
Southampton v West Bromwich Albion EFL Sky Bet Championship 17 05 2024. Play Off Leg 2 of 2 Neil Warnock on Sky Sports TV duties during the EFL Sky Bet Championship second leg play-off match between Southampton and West Bromwich Albion at the St Mary s Stadium, Southampton, England on 17 May 2024. Southampton St Mary s Stadium Hampshire England Editorial use only DataCo restrictions apply See www.football-dataco.com , Copyright: xGrahamxHuntx PSI-19719-0198 / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Celtic and Rangers share one of the most heated rivalries in world football, if not the most. The Glasgow Derby is a special game and the heartbeat of the Scottish game to a large extent.

There are a lot of rivalries down south as well. Manchester United and Liverpool, Arsenal and Totteham Hotspur, the Merseyside derby, and a few others. None can really compare to the sheer magnitude of the one from Glasgow though.

Two more clubs that share a rivalry are Leeds United and Sheffield United. It is called the Yorkshirt Derby.

They are the two largest cities in Yorkshire and as a result, it is considered a regional derby. And do not get us wrong, they are two big clubs. But it simply cannot compare to Celtic and Rangers.

Simon Jordan appears to be of the same view as well and called out Neil Warnock recently. According to 67 Hail Hail, the former Crystal Palace owner told talkSPORT: "In this fixture, I was listening to Neil Warnock, obviously having managed both sides. He managed Leeds and Sheffield United. Probably more so Sheffield United in elements of their pomp. 

“He talked about the scale of intensity around this game and was trying to compare it, loosely, to the Glasgow derby, which I don’t think is a particularly apt comparison."

Of course, one can expect Warnock's opinion to have a bit of bias involved as well. That is because he managed both of those teams.

Warnock has had quite the career in which he has managed a long list of teams that most managers could not even fathom.

He had a long spell managing Sheffield United, from 1999 to 2007. On the other hand, he had a brief stint with Leeds United as well, from 2012 to 2013.

As a result, he clearly has a special and personal connection with the Yorkshire Derby. But truthfully, there is no comparison when it comes to the Glasgow Derby.

feed

Published |Modified
Sourav Mahanty
SOURAV MAHANTY

Sourav, a seasoned sports journalist, holds a Master’s degree in English from Amity University, graduating in 2022. He has been a prominent contributor to FanSided since 2017, primarily covering Celtic, where he has built a strong online presence over the years. His love for the game extends beyond Celtic, having also covered renowned soccer teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea. In addition to his passion for soccer, Sourav is an avid basketball enthusiast. He has written extensively about NBA teams like the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls.

Home/News