Neil Warnock Called Out for Take on Celtic and Rangers Rivalry
Celtic and Rangers share one of the most heated rivalries in world football, if not the most. The Glasgow Derby is a special game and the heartbeat of the Scottish game to a large extent.
There are a lot of rivalries down south as well. Manchester United and Liverpool, Arsenal and Totteham Hotspur, the Merseyside derby, and a few others. None can really compare to the sheer magnitude of the one from Glasgow though.
Two more clubs that share a rivalry are Leeds United and Sheffield United. It is called the Yorkshirt Derby.
They are the two largest cities in Yorkshire and as a result, it is considered a regional derby. And do not get us wrong, they are two big clubs. But it simply cannot compare to Celtic and Rangers.
Simon Jordan appears to be of the same view as well and called out Neil Warnock recently. According to 67 Hail Hail, the former Crystal Palace owner told talkSPORT: "In this fixture, I was listening to Neil Warnock, obviously having managed both sides. He managed Leeds and Sheffield United. Probably more so Sheffield United in elements of their pomp.
“He talked about the scale of intensity around this game and was trying to compare it, loosely, to the Glasgow derby, which I don’t think is a particularly apt comparison."
Of course, one can expect Warnock's opinion to have a bit of bias involved as well. That is because he managed both of those teams.
Warnock has had quite the career in which he has managed a long list of teams that most managers could not even fathom.
He had a long spell managing Sheffield United, from 1999 to 2007. On the other hand, he had a brief stint with Leeds United as well, from 2012 to 2013.
As a result, he clearly has a special and personal connection with the Yorkshire Derby. But truthfully, there is no comparison when it comes to the Glasgow Derby.