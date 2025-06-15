New Club Enters Race to Sign Celtic Defender This Summer

Celtic have had an extremely busy last couple of days, looking to bring in a wide variety of targets ahead of the official opening of the summer transfer window. They have reportedly found success with quite a few of the deals they have looked to get done, but at the same time, they could move on from some of their current players.

One of their defenders who is available this summer is Greg Taylor, whose contract is expiring and who Celtic have now replaced with Kieran Tierney and potentially another option, given they lack depth there at the moment.

PAOK are a club that has been heavily linked to the veteran left-back, and while nothing is officially complete, they were believed to be close to a deal for some time.

However, another club has entered the race for Taylor, which makes things even more intriguing as to where he will end up.

What is the Latest News Regarding Taylor's Celtic Exit?

In a recent report from Anthony Joseph of Sky Sports News, he noted that FC Copenhagen have now joined the race to sign Taylor.

On the other hand, PAOK have offered Taylor a two-year deal, but he is still assessing all his options and not accepted anything, contrary to some reports.

This seems to be an extremely busy window for Celtic as they have been in discussions with quite a few different players, in an attempt to rebuild the roster a bit around their core talents. With Taylor all but certain to leave, they will need to bring in another left-back as well.