New Report Indicates Celtic Could Be Closing in on Blockbuster Deal

Celtic have quite a few discussions to go through when it comes to their roster heading into the future, especially considering Brendan Rodgers has the opportunity to leave eventually if he is not extended. Maintaining the key components to the core of players will be critical even if he doesn't leave, as competition requires some high-level talents.

While the club did choose to transfer Nicolas Kühn this summer rather than trying to keep him, their other big-time winger, Daizen Maeda, is still eligible.

The 27-year-old had an absolutely outstanding 2024-2025 season, and should be paid as such, no matter what, as he is clearly at the forefront of this Hoops forwards.

With his contract ending in 2027, getting an extension done sooner rather than later should be the focus of management, as the price is likely only going to go up each year that he performs at this level. Ensuring he is happy and content to continue playing on his deal will be something Celtic needs to maintain over time. The good news is, recent reports indicate a deal may be coming based on current trends.

What is the Most Recent Update on Maeda's Celtic Contract?

In a recent article from Football Insider writer Pete O'Rourke, he discussed Maeda and how Celtic is viewing him heading into a potential extension:

"He’s under contract until 2027, so they’re looking to extend that and give him bumper new terms just to keep the player happy and ward off interest from Premier League clubs."

"There was talk that Brentford and Tottenham were interested in him."

"The Japan international was their top goalscorer last season, so he isn’t going to be an easy player to replace if they do end up losing him."

"I think the player is happy at Celtic, especially if they’re competing in the Champions League and winning silverware, he’ll be happy to extend his contract."

"Celtic are looking to build their team around Maeda and won’t want to lose their number-one forward right now."

As mentioned in the piece, Maeda is crucial to Celtic. Losing out on him to another opportunity would be a difficult pill to swallow, especially if they didn't offer him enough, and that ends up being the turning point.

Hearing that the Hoops are actually engaged in these discussions and are actively trying to get a deal done is a positive, as they have been a bit hit or miss with this previously. Opening up their pockets has been a rare occurrence, but doing so for Maeda would be more than worth it.