Newcastle Urged to Act Fast if They Want to Sign Celtic Player

Celtic have on their priority list for this summer not only signing but also retaining some of their most important players.

One of the players who has been placed at the exit door, at least by the press, is Nicolas Kuhn. The 25-year-old German winger has attracted interest from clubs like Newcastle United and RB Leipzig.

In fact, Kuhn has recently also been linked with Serie A's Como. The team managed by Cesc Fabregas have already made an approach to try to sign the forward.

Meanwhile, an outlet has urged Newcastle United to hurry if they want to secure the signing of the German winger.

Newcastle urged to 'act fast' as RB Leipzig push for Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn

The Scottish Sun states that Newcastle United need to 'act fast' if they want to sign Kuhn, considering that RB Leipzig are pushing for the German winger.

The cited outlet reports that Kuhn would be attracted by the possibility of returning to Germany, and would view a potential transfer to Leipzig favorably.

However, they don't rule out that the Magpies could make a move to change this, although they see them at a disadvantage. The report reads:

But they (Newcastle) will need to act fast if they want to land him (Kuhn) as Leipzig are wasting no time in their pursuit for the pacy wide-man. The Scottish Sun

The situation becomes even more complex if we consider the aforementioned report that places Kuhn in Como's sights. This information comes from a reliable source, specifically from Gianluca Di Marzio.

Therefore, we'll have to stay alert in the coming days or weeks to see if there's any progress regarding Kuhn's immediate future.

Since arriving at Celtic, the German has registered 24 goals and 18 assists in 65 appearances across all competitions.

It will be difficult to keep Kuhn at Parkhead, but the Scottish club have an advantage in negotiations, considering the player is under contract with the Hoops until the summer of 2029.