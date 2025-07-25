Nicolas Kuhn Discusses Choice to Leave Celtic and Love for the Club

Celtic have had a very interesting summer window when it comes to arrivals, but the discussion has certainly been more centered around the players they have lost this year. Specifically, Nicolas Kühn, who moved on to Como this summer, in hopes of pushing at a high level of competition.

The right winger has left a gap with the Scottish side that is still looking to be filled, and hopefully will be prior to the season.

This whole process was an intriguing one to watch develop, as Kühn certainly had a great start to the last campaign, but started to slow down by the end. Celtic got relatively good value for him, and in a recent interview, the winger made it clear why he left the club rather than staying another year.

What Did Nicolas Kühn Say Regarding His Decision to Leave Celtic?

In a recent media appearance, Kühn discussed various topics, including his time at Celtic and his ultimate departure from the Scottish powerhouse. Here is his full quote regarding the Hoops and his time there (quote transcribed by the Daily Record):

"I loved my time at Celtic. It’s an unbelievable club. It was difficult to leave, of course. I wasn’t there that long – it was 18 months. But everything happened quite fast and I enjoyed it."

"I loved my time there and think we had some really special moments. I think it turned out pretty well. That was the plan, to stay for probably two years, perform well and help the team and the club."

"I will be forever grateful for what Celtic did for me. I loved my time time. I am happy to see them again. It was a special time and hopefully in the future I will go back and be there in the stadium as a fan."

"It will always be special for me to go back to Glasgow one day. I will see the team again this week and I will be happy to see all the guys."

While he did not exactly provide a laid-out plan of how he wanted to handle the situation, it is clear that this move was just a temporary stopping point for him, more than anything.

Now, Celtic will work to replace him short-term, as his talent, no matter how streaky at times, will be missed. Regardless, the profit made from his transfer should certainly help the Hoops in finding that replacement, as €19 million is no small amount.