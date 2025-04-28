Nicolas Kuhn Explains Gesture and Why He Joined Celtic
Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn netted twice in Saturday's resounding 5-0 victory over Dundee United, giving Brendan Rodgers' team their fourth consecutive Premiership title.
Kuhn and Daizen Maeda once again worked well together, with the Japanese forward providing two assists, enabling the German winger to surpass the 20-goal milestone for the season. It's a partnership that has grown over the campaign.
After the game, Kuhn explained why he joined Celtic in the first place. According to STV News, he said: “That’s the reason why I came here, to win trophies, and we did it again, so we’re all really happy.
“It’s always nice to get a title, but especially when you play a part, it’s even better.”
Kuhn's goal celebration was one of the highlights; he made a gesture with his hand as he spun away to accept the applause of the Celtic fans after scoring his first goal to make it 2-0 on the day, as if to suggest his critics talked too much.
When asked who the celebration was aimed at, the German winger said: “Not anyone in particular, but to a lot of people. I think it was a great season already. A lot of players did a good job this season already, and I think I wasn’t too bad either.
“I don’t really read what people are saying, but I heard from some of the team-mates and stuff, so I’m just happy that we won the title, and we keep going.”
In Celtic's most recent loss to St Johnstone, Kuhn was substituted at halftime and was benched the following two games as the Hoops scored five goals on both occasions.
Kuhn was back in from the start at Tannadice Park, and it was a welcome return to form for him as he rediscovered his early-season touch in front of goal. He appeared to be a more determined player who was trying to make a point.
With Rangers at Ibrox up next weekend, Kuhn and the rest of the squad are focused on avenging consecutive derby defeats and concluding the season on a high note, aiming for a sixth treble in nine seasons.
Celtic are firmly on track for a treble, which is becoming the club's usual. If Celtic defeat Aberdeen in May, it will be their ninth treble, with six of them coming over the last decade. To top it all off, the manager is "200%" committed to staying next season, where he’ll hopefully be defending a treble.
On the other hand, Kuhn himself has been constantly linked with a move away from Celtic on the back of his impressive 24/25 season.