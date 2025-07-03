Nicolas Kuhn on Verge of Celtic Exit as Fabrizio Romano Reveals Details

Celtic look set to finalise what will likely be their biggest move of the summer transfer window, or at least their largest departure. Unfortunately, it certainly drops the ceiling of the squad quite a bit for the upcoming season, but one would hope there is a plan in place to replace the outgoing winger, who will now head to another part of Europe to compete at one of the highest levels possible.

The news comes from Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Celtic have agreed to a permanet deal with Italian side Como for Nicolas Kühn, with personal terms also agreed upon, and a medical upcoming.

The deal is set to be €19 million in value, the fifth-largest departure in club history, behind Matt O'Riley, Jota, Kieran Tierney, and Moussa Dembele.

This is no doubt a difficult decision for the club, as they move on from one of their integral pieces in the front lines, and one of their best UEFA Champions League performers in recent memory.

Como, on the other hand, has been making pretty strong moves throughout the course of the summer so far, in an attempt to build their squad to compete in the top half of Serie A amongst some quality clubs.

The transfer value for this deal is a little bit below expected, considering the class of player Kühn is, and the fact that multiple clubs were involved up to this point, but after a long stretch of poor form to close out the season, it is understandable why he did not draw full value.

The question now becomes how Celtic handles their winger group. There must be another addition on the way to place alongside Daizen Maeda if he moves back to the flank, and if not, one to supplement a rather weak core of players at the position in terms of current talent.