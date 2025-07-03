Not Just Nicolas Kuhn, Another Celtic Player Poised to Leave

After a promising last season under Brendan Rodgers, which saw Celtic secure two pieces of silverware, the club harbour aspirations of building a more dominant squad for the upcoming campaign. With each passing week, player movement involving the Hoops is becoming increasingly intriguing.

The management appeared keen to strengthen their attacking options from the very beginning of this transfer window. However, the process only started taking shape after the additions of Benjamin Nygren and Callum Osmand.

So far, the aim to bolster every position has been progressing well, except for the departure of Greg Taylor, one of Rodgers' favourites. Meanwhile, Gustaf Lagerbielke looks set to bid farewell as he nears a move to Portuguese side Braga.

As reported by The Scottish Sun, Lagerbielke is poised to seal a £2 million move to SC Braga. The Swedish international was expected to undergo a medical on Thursday before signing a five-year deal.

What could be the reason for Lagerbielke's move away from Celtic?

Despite returning from Twente FC after a solid loan spell, there appears to be no place for Lagerbielke in Rodgers’ plans for the upcoming season.

With the strong presence of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, and Auston Trusty in Rodgers’ system, keeping Lagerbielke as a backup may be deemed surplus to their requirements.

The 25-year-old has contributed little in the Green and White, making only 10 appearances since his £3 million move from Elfsborg.

Several moves are still expected before the new season begins. However, it remains to be seen what other strategies may materialise this summer.