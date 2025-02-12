'Notorious' - Bayern Munich Boss Vincent Kompany Makes Celtic Park Claim
Bayern Munich manager, Vincent Kompany, is someone who achieved a lot as a player before hanging up his boots and turning to management. He has been on an unfamiliar path so far, switching Burnley for the Allianz Arena hot seat. His team will visit Celtic Park this week.
Start to life as Bayern Munich manager has been fruitful for Kompany though. His team have a commanding lead in the Bundesliga. They are also in the Champions League knockout phase, where they will be taking on Celtic over two legs.
The first of those two legs will be played at Celtic Park. Kompany is someone who is looking forward to the visit, that is for sure.
According to Eurosport, Kompany said about his previous visit to Celtic Park: "It's stayed with me for this long.
"I think City played here once when I was injured, but if I could have chosen to come back to one place as a player, it would have been here.
"It's not something that you approach with fear, I think you approach it with just a desire. In those games you can show how good you are. It doesn't always happen this way, that's why these places are notorious.
"But it happens as well, and as a player that's something I was looking forward to."
MORE: Celtic Player Closing in on Return After Long Injury Absence
Of course, the aim for Celtic will be to make the most of that atmosphere to get a positive result against Bayern Munich.
That is easier said than done, we know that. But if Celtic are to have any hope of defeating Bayern Munich over two legs and making it to the next round of the Champions League, they will have to win at Parkhead. At the very least get a draw.
Celtic have a history of getting big results in Europe under the bright lights at Parkhead. Let's see if they are capable of pulling another rabbit out of their magic hat.
They need to be careful, not to get too attacking though. Bayern Munich have players like Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and more, who can change the course of a game on their own at any given moment and need only a chance to do that. So, the Hoops need to be careful on both ends.