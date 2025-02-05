Odsonne Edouard Sends Message to New Celtic Signing Jeffrey Schlupp
Celtic fans were not particularly impressed with a loan deal for Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp being their only piece of transfer business on deadline day. It would be an understatement to say that expectations were set much higher than that.
Coming into deadline day, Celtic needed to sign a striker and a left-back. There had been suggestions that another winger and even a midfielder could be on their radar.
Ultimately, Celtic filled all those positions. With one player. Yes, Schlupp is one of the most versatile players in world football today but that does not make up for the lack of ambition showed by the Hoops this winter.
They should have done a lot more, especially when you consider their upcoming Champions League tie against Bayern Munich.
That being said, it would not be fair to write off Schlupp before he has kicked a ball in a Celtic shirt. He deserves the backing of the fans and a chance to impress.
Celtic fans will be very familiar with one of Schlupp's Crystal Palace teammates. Odsonne Edouard sent a message to the loanee as he commented on Instagram: "Enjoy bro" accompanied by a couple of fire emojis.
He was not the only big-name player to wish Schlupp well either. Jack Grealish wrote: "Naaaaa what a combo."
Christian Benteke commented: "Let’s go my bro."
At the end of the day, Schlupp only seems to be a short-term solution for Celtic. But there is the potential that it could turn out to be a longer relationship, depending on how he does while on loan at Parkhead.
Schlupp's contract with Crystal Palace is believed to be running out in the summer and in recent years, Celtic have shown that they are more than open to adding veteran players as free agents. Aaron Mooy and Kasper Schmeichel are great examples of that.