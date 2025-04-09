Official: Celtic Hero Quits After Just Eleven Games
Celtic have had many former players and managers go on to manage elsewhere, and it has been a somewhat mixed bag of results. Even their current manager Brendan Rodgers once left before returning, and is now on a strong streak of results and has brought the club back to European relevance.
One of the people from the other category, former players, who went on to manage elsewhere is Charlie Mulgrew, a former centre-back with the Scottish side through his youth career, as well as from 2005 to 2006 and 2010 to 2016.
The former Scotland international had an expansive playing career, all the way from 2005 to 2025, and then would move on to manage for Scottish League One club Kelty Hearts.
This came after he managed the U-18 team of Hamilton Academical. His step up to professional football as a manager took place in January of this year, and after a torrid stint as the boss of Kelty Hearts, he has chosen to resign from his post. The club would put out the following statement on social media regarding the move:
"Kelty Hearts FC can confirm that Manager, Charlie Mulgrew, has today tendered his resignation from the post, which has been accepted by the club Board.
"We can also confirm that Assistant Manager, Mark Kerr, will leave the club by mutual agreement.
"Although only with the club for a short period, the Board would like to place on record their recognition and thanks for the hard work Charlie and Mark have done on the club’s behalf during their tenure. Everyone at New Central Park would like to wish Charlie and Mark the very best of fortune for their future ventures."
Kelty Hearts are in a very poor spot when it comes to the remainder of the season, as they are currently only four points above the relegation play-off spot, after winning just one match in the 11 Mulgrew was manager for the club. After a long slump to start the season, the managerial change would ultimately not end up helping their case, but rather hurting it even more.
Things could not have gone much worse in this tenure, which is an unfortunate result, but when it comes down to it, some players just do not make good managers. While it is only one stint, and a short one at that, the results speak for themselves, and one win just does not cut it at that level, especially for a club looking for drastic improvements.