Official: Former Celtic Player Sacked by English Club

The former Celtic player has been sacked as manager by the English club after more than two years in charge.

Detailed shot of a corner flag with the Celtic Glasgow coat of arms, illuminated stadium in the background. / Mandatory Credit: Joeran Steinsiek

It seems to be that point of the season when a number of clubs are making managerial changes, whether it is to somehow salvage the campaign or due to the realistion that there is no way to. Rangers recently sacked Philippe Clement and brought in Barry Ferguson as interim head coach. On the other hand, unfortunately, a former Celtic player has been shown the exit door as well.

A few years back, in the summer of 2021, when Celtic were searching for a new manager, Shaun Maloney is someone who had been suggested as a potential candidate for the Parkhead job.

Maloney had not even managed a team at that point. But he had coached Celtic's youth and developmental sides, and had earned a lot of plaudits for coaching the Belgian national team.

Ultimately, Celtic went ahead with Ange Postecoglou instead of Maloney, and that has proven to be the right decision.

Maloney's managerial career has not been the grand success that many had envisioned. His first job was with Hibernian, and he was sacked after four months.

Now, Wigan Athletic have announced that they have parted company with Maloney. He had been with the English club for two years.

Wigan were not performing well though and there is a very real possibility that they get in a relagation battle this time around. So, the club decided that it was time to make a change and move on from Maloney, which they have done. Let's see what the future holds for him and the team.

Sourav, a seasoned sports journalist, holds a Master’s degree in English from Amity University, graduating in 2022. He has been a prominent contributor to FanSided since 2017, primarily covering Celtic, where he has built a strong online presence over the years. His love for the game extends beyond Celtic, having also covered renowned soccer teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea. In addition to his passion for soccer, Sourav is an avid basketball enthusiast. He has written extensively about NBA teams like the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls.

