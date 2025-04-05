Oh Hyeon-gyu Sends Heartfelt Message to Former Celtic Teammate
Former Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu had to leave the club last summer as he found himself on the bench more often than not with Kyogo Furuhashi being the first-choice striker for the Hoops back then.
Everybody at the club knew about the potential that the South Korean striker had, but when you get a good transfer offer for your third-choice striker, it's really hard to say no to.
Heading to Genk was also a chance for Oh to start fresh after his stagnated at Celtic. All this played an important part in the departure of the striker from Parkhead.
Now with his new club, Oh has scored 12 goals this season and more importantly, he is scoring a goal almost every hour he spends on the pitch, proving to be an incredible impact substitute for Genk.
Amidst his hot form, the South Korean international heaped praise on his fellow countryman and former Celtic teammate Yang Hyun-jun.
According to the Daily Record, he said: "I'm proud. I lived with (Yang) Hyun-joon at Celtic. I know how hard it has been. It won't be easy. However, he overcame all this and showed competitiveness. I'm very proud. I really want to say to Hyunjun, 'You're doing a good job."
Yang has been playing a crucial part in Brendan Rodgers' squad since the turn of the year, which was definitely missing during his last campaign with the Hoops.
The winger has already scored five goals and provided six assists this season whereas he only scored once and provided three assists last time round.
With his impactful performance this season, Yang has definitely won over the fans and, most importantly, the trust of his manager, which was unfortunately not the case with Oh during his time with Celtic.
Although a return to Glasgow is never off the cards. If everything plays out well we might even see Oh return as a more complete striker in the future. But for now, the club and the player are on different paths and a reunion seems unlikely.