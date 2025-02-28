Overlooked Celtic Player Scores Brilliant Goal on Loan
Celtic had a very intriguing winter transfer window, making moves all over the pitch both in terms of additions and departures. Their ever-growing list of loaned-out players was also added to and now includes winger Luis Palma, who went out on loan to Greek club Olympiacos for the remainder of the season.
With Palma now at a new club, he has had a somewhat quiet start to his tenure during league play, getting minutes in three matches. He would receive 107 minutes across those three matches, not scoring or assisting during that time frame, as he got adjusted.
However, during the recent first leg of the Kypello Elladas Semi-Finals, he had a goal and an assist, as well as multiple strong passes in 73 minutes of playing time. It was a strong performance for Olympiacos as they won 6-0 against AEK Athens.
Now that Palma is finally finding his footing in a sense with the Greek club, things become intriguing for the summer window.
His loan deal with Olympiacos is believed to have an option to buy upon its conclusion this summer. If he keeps on performing well, the Greek club might activate it. Even if they decide not to, other options might open up.
This means Celtic could get a decent return via the option to buy or a separate transfer fee. If things change around and they want Palma back, maybe they can work that out as well and bring him back, especially if Nicolas Kuhn moves on during the summer amid rumoured interest from several teams.
The likelihood that they bring Palma back, or that the Honduran international wants to come back if he performs well in Greece, is low however.
Celtic did not utilise him well during his stint with the Scottish side, and ultimately by the end of his time there he was not getting much playing time at all, and rather was a permanent fixture on the bench.
His play against AEK Athens was extremely impressive regardless, with a screamer of a goal right on the edge of the box and a backheel pass to help set up another goal as well.
This is the type of performance he had early on with Celtic where he would be absolutely unstoppable at times, and then between those matches, he unfortunately struggled and would slow up the offense rather than play through it.
It will be intriguing to see how this loan and option to buy plays out at the end of the season, and whether or not he remains with Olympiacos, returns to Celtic, or moves to a new club altogether.