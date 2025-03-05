'Pack up and leave' - Kyogo Sent Worrying Message Weeks After Celtic Exit
Celtic gave the green light for Kyogo Furuhashi to move to Rennes in the winter transfer window. The decision was not a popular one, as the club parted with their star striker in the middle of the season.
The Japanese forward is believed to have been keen to take on a new challenge. However, it seems that things have not gone as the 30-year-old Japanese player would have hoped.
Soon after Kyogo's signing, the manager who brought him in, Jorge Sampaoli, was sacked by Rennes leaving the forward in a sticky spot. He has yet to impress the new coach, Habib Beye, and is clearly far down the pecking order, having been an unused substitute in three of the last four games.
Justin Favre of Jeunesfooteux wrote: "In our opinion, it would not be surprising to see him pack up and leave during the next transfer window."
Kyogo faces a real possibility of having to change clubs in the very next transfer window. He appeared to be convinced that the move would bring better opportunities, but it seems to have been the wrong choice.
Kyogo was a beloved figure at Celtic Park, and his departure left fans feeling disappointed. Initially, there was uncertainty about who could replace him as the Hoops failed to bring in an out-and-out striker in the winter transfer window.
But it seems that Celtic have found their solution. Daizen Maeda has risen to the challenge, filling the void left by Kyogo and is scoring at an even better rate than him.
The squad has stepped up and they have continued to perform well even after Kyogo's move to France. While it’s sad to see our star forward struggle to make an impact at Rennes, we must move on.
We wish Kyogo the best of luck in his future endeavors. Hopefully, he will get to play at the next World Cup for Japan.