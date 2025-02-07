Paul Scholes Makes Fantastic Claim About Celtic Icon Henrik Larsson
There is one player in recent memory for Celtic who stands above all who have come after him and has essentially become the standard of how good a player has been at his position since leaving. That is none other than Henrik Larsson, one of the best strikers, if not the best, to ever don the Hoops, and one of the most prolific goalscorers in Scottish football history.
In his time with the Scottish side, he made 313 appearances and had 242 goals to his name. Larsson has also 106 international caps for Sweden.
He won four league titles in his seven years with the Hoops, the first of which stopped Rangers from completing ten-in-a-row. He also had two Scottish Cups, two League Cups, and a European Golden Boot in the 2000-2001 season. In that season he scored a whopping 35 league goals in 38 matches, and 53 in total in just 50 games.
His impact has been so profound on the club that he is to this day viewed as the standard every great Celtic player is measured against. The best since Larsson is a common phrase you'll hear.
MORE: Brendan Rodgers must drop four Celtic players this weekend
Larsson's success was unprecedented at first but then became expected after his first few seasons, and it just grew every season he was on the pitch. Unfortunately, his time with Celtic did come to an end as he moved on to Barcelona, then Helsingborgs IF, and for a short span in 2007, a loan to Manchester United. This loan saw him only make a handful appearances, however his impact was clear to his teammates.
This impact has drawn the praise of many legends of the game throughout the years, and even to this day, players commend him for his exceptional work ethic and talents. One of the most recent examples is Paul Scholes, one of the best Manchester United players and midfielders ever.
According to The National, in a recent discussion with The Overlap, Scholes said of Larsson: "I know he didn’t score loads of goals, but he had a real impact because we were struggling at centre-forward.
"In training, especially, phowww. When you see a forward, you think, okay he was coming towards the end of his career a little bit, but you think ‘how good he must have been five or six years ago and what he did at Celtic and other clubs’."
This type of praise coming from one of the best midfielders ever, a player who got to stand alongside some of the best the game has ever produced, and a man revered for his exceptional talent, is extremely nice to hear. Seeing other legends of the game hold Larsson on a pedestal, even when he was in the waning years of his career rather than his Celtic years, is truly indicative of how talented he really was.