Paul Scholes Names One Thing Brendan Rodgers Has Changed About Celtic
Celtic have made it to the knockout phase of the Champions League for the first time since 2013. As a reward, they were handed one of the toughest ties possible, as Brendan Rodgers' side will take on Bayern Munich.
The Bavarian giants will visit Celtic Park this week before both teams meet at the Allianz Arena next week. It is safe to say that the Hoops have a mountain to climb if they are to get past Bayern Munich and make it to the next round.
Winning, or at least drawing, at Parkhead is going to be vital to that. Also, they will have to go to Bayern Munich's backyard and put in a solid display.
The last time Celtic travelled to Germany, which was earlier this season, they lost 7-1 at the hands of Borussia Dortmund.
Since then, they have shown signs of improvement when it comes to their away games though. The goalless draw in Italy against Atalanta, the second-highest scoring team in the Serie A this season, is a great example of that.
According to 67 Hail Hail, Paul Scholes told The Overlap: "When I think of Celtic, the Champions League and European competitions.
“I think they can beat anybody at home. Not a problem.
“But they always got beat away. It seems a bit like they have got a bit more solid away from home. Would that be right?!”
Of course, Celtic will have to be at their defensive best in both legs against Bayern Munich. Otherwise, it might turn out to be a tough time for the Hoops, that is for sure.
Bayern Munich have players like Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and several others who can make the difference in the final third of the pitch on any given moment.
Celtic defenders will have their work cut out when it comes to dealing with them. Then, they will have to find a way past the opposition defence as well.