Premier League Club Join Race to Sign Daizen Maeda from Celtic

Some Celtic fans are waiting for several players to leave the club so the Hoops have room to maneuver regarding potential signings.

Some of the names potentially on the way out are Greg Taylor, who is believed to have already agreed to join PAOK in Greece, and Luis Palma, whose departure is already being worked on with the player’s camp.

However, there are also some players who have been linked to other clubs but are viewed by Celtic’s board and fans as key pieces.

That’s the case, for example, with Daizen Maeda. Well, a report has emerged linking him to one of the Premier League’s top teams.

Tottenham interested in Daizen Maeda amid Fenerbahce links

According to information from the Turkish outlet Sozcu, Tottenham Hotspur have joined Fenerbahce in the race to sign Maeda.

In a recent video shared by the club, Maeda commented that he’s happy at Parkhead. However, there has been no official confirmation yet that the Japanese forward will stay with the Scottish champions.

The aforementioned outlet also explains that Fenerbahce remain interested, as they aim to fill the void left by Allan Saint-Maximin with the Bhoys’ forward.

Additionally, another update they report is that Maeda’s price tag wouldn’t be cheap, with Celtic potentially demanding up to £25 million for their star player.

And in this sense, competing directly with Tottenham, it’s clear the Turkish club would start at a disadvantage to complete this signing.

We’ll see what the future holds for Maeda, who, by his own words, doesn’t seem to have much incentive to leave his current club.

He has also seen his teammates leave in big-money moves only to struggle away from Celtic. Does he want to take that risk right before the World Cup?