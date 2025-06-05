Premier League Club Releases Player Linked With Celtic Move
This summer transfer window Celtic are looking to reinforce their attacking area. Since the departure of Kyogo Furuhashi from the club in January of this year, the Hoops have been attentive to various opportunities to sign a forward.
Among the names that have been linked to the Bhoys recently are those of Youssef El Kachati and Mathias Kvistgaarden.
In El Kachati's case, the player himself already confirmed that he will change teams this summer, and regarding Kvistgaarden, Celtic are facing strong competition from West Ham United.
And precisely at West Ham is another of the forwards linked to Brendan Rodgers' side. We're talking about Danny Ings, who just took a step that brings him closer to Scotland.
West Ham release Danny Ings amid Celtic links
West Ham United have decided to release Danny Ings, the 31-year-old Premier League veteran who was linked to Celtic last January, after Furuhashi's departure.
Although reports regarding the possible arrival of Ings to Celtic have decreased since then, we can't rule it out since it's a viable option, because he would arrive free and is a proven footballer in the Premier League.
In the 2024-25 season Ings only accumulated 292 minutes with West Ham, spread across 15 matches, playing only one as a starter, scoring one goal and providing two assists.
In the 2023-24 season he also played little, registering, in the same way, one goal. It was the season before that one where he had prominence for the last time, accumulating eight goals and two assists in 15 starts in the Premier League. A very decent return.
Ings had his most prolific period at Southampton, where he scored 46 goals and provided 10 assists in 100 appearances.
We'll see if Celtic are still interested in adding the experienced English forward to their ranks or have moved on to other targets.