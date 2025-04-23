Premier League Club Showing Interest in Celtic Defender
Rising talents leaving Celtic for Premier League clubs has been a continuous problem for the Glasgow club and they can hardly do anything about it. The chance of playing in the English top flight is hard to turn down and understandably so.
The English clubs have been sending scouts to Scotland in search of talent for some time now. In recent years, we have seen plenty do well down south.
Many Celtic youngsters in recent times have decided to make a move to England, dreaming of making it big there. The success rate of these players has been pretty mixed till now.
Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney made a similar move in 2019 which fetched the Hoops £25 million in transfer fees and the player is all set for his return to Parkhead after the season ends, as a free agent.
Now, another Celtic prodigy is being touted as a potential transfer target for Premier League side Nottingham Forest.
According to a recent report from the Football Insider, Nottingham Forest are plotting a move for Celtic centre-back Dara Jikiemi.
The Celtic defender could be joining the likes of Ben Doak, Rocco Vata, Daniel Kelly, Liam Morrison, Cameron Harper and many others, who have left the club as youngsters and tried to develop their games abroad.
Nottingham Forest are on their way to securing a Champions League spot this season as they sit third in the Premier League after a 2-1 victory against Tottenham.
The aspect of joining a historical club like Nottingham Forest would surely be a factor but whether the youngster decides to leave Scotland is still to be seen.