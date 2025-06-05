Celtic FC

Premier League Clubs Open Talks to Sign Kyogo Amid Celtic Links

Celtic have many former players of theirs looking for moves this summer, with one of the most notable potentially heading to the Premier League.

Jeremy Trottier

Kyogo Furuhashi of Rennes during the Ligue 1 match between Stade Rennais (Rennes) and Racing Club de Strasbourg at Roazhon Park on February 02, 2025 in Rennes, France.
Kyogo Furuhashi of Rennes during the Ligue 1 match between Stade Rennais (Rennes) and Racing Club de Strasbourg at Roazhon Park on February 02, 2025 in Rennes, France. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Celtic have a substantial number of decisions to make during the 2025 summer transfer window, especially when it comes to the striker position, and who they wish to retain from their group of players who have expiring contracts in the next year or two. In addition to this, though, there are many of their former players looking to move this summer, one of whom has been Kyogo Furuhashi.

After a dismal start with Rennes after joining in January, it seems as though the French side may look to move on from him this summer in favour of other options.

With that in mind, there have been a few clubs who have checked in on the availability of the Japanese forward, and recently, one more major Premier League team has been added to the list.

While a move may not fix all of the issues for Furuhashi, it can at least increase the chances that the team will look to utilise him. Rennes has practically kept him out of the lineup for much of the duration of his stint with the club. Unfortunately, that likely depleted his value somewhat, but it seems as though there are still some major clubs with interest in turning things around for him.

Which Premier League Club Has Kyogo Been Linked to?

In a recent article by Celts Are Here, they noted that reports in France suggest Rennes have had "positive" discussions with Brentford over Kyogo. This comes shortly after reports had indicated he may be on the way out.

This is both good and bad from the perspective of Furuhashi, as the unfortunate reality is things may just not work out with the French side anytime soon, but on a positive note, he would be heading to another strong opportunity if he lands with Brentford, and would have a chance to compete against Premier League talents.

While it is not great to have to leave so soon into a stint with a new club, especially coming from Celtic, where he was outstanding, pursuing a better opportunity is well within his reach now.

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out in the coming weeks and where Kyogo may end up when all is said and done. He definitely still has the talent to produce at nearly any level; it is just a matter of getting the opportunity to do so.

