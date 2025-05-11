Premier League Clubs Preparing Offers for Celtic Player
With every passing day we are getting closer to the summer transfer window. And, as usual, a number of players are being linked with moves away from Celtic and vice versa.
Since the Hoops have had a successful season, they need to make sure that they begin the next one with the same vigour and surpass the previous one in terms of glory, which makes the upcoming transfer window very important.
It's no surprise that Celtic star Daizen Maeda will be one of the most sought-after players this summer. He has had an incredible season with 33 goals and 12 assists in all competitions, earning him the SPFA Player of the Year award.
Naturally, a number of Premier League clubs have taken notice of this. In fact, it seems like some of them have already begun to lay down plans for a summer move.
Celtic are expected to want over £25 million for their star forward. However, Premier League teams, who view Maeda's versatility, speed, and goal-scoring ability as qualities that can bolster their offensive options, have not been put off by this valuation.
According to CaughtOffside, West Ham United and Crystal Palace are rumoured to be planning 'substantial' offers to sign Maeda. The list doesn't end there. Fulham, Brentford, and Leeds United are also said to be interested in the Japanese forward.
However, Celtic fans will undoubtedly be reluctant to part with their best player. They'll only hope nothing like that happens and that the club can keep him for as long as possible.
There have been suggestions that the club wants to give him a new and better contract after a great season. Most likely, they will consider it after securing the domestic treble.
Maeda is currently at the peak of his career at the age of 27, and he will only get better. Giving him a new and better contract will be totally worth it. We definitely don't want to lose a valuable asset like him at this point.
Let's see what Maeda's future brings. Will the Premier League's allure persuade him to go to England, or will he decide to pursue the same goal by remaining at Parkhead, where he has become the player he is today?