Premier League Giants Eyeing In-form Celtic Player
Yet another Celtic player has been catching the eye of clubs around Europe on the back of impressive form. The club parted ways with one of their best players this winter, Kyogo Furuhashi, with him moving to Rennes.
Another superstar at Celtic, Nicolas Kuhn, has been linked with a move away lately. He has been in the limelight this season and oftentimes, that means bidding goodbye in the summer.
According to the Daily Mail (via The Scottish Sun) in the recent game against Bayern Munich at Celtic Park representatives from Newcastle United were there to specifically watch Kuhn.
Kuhn and Daizen Maeda have been in top form on the wings this season. Losing any of them would come as a major blow for the club.
Kuhn’s performances have impressed all the fans, as he has been both scoring and assisting at an impressive rate this season, after a short adjustment period.
So it is no surprise that a team like Newcastle United are showing interest in the German winger. He has been performing in domestic competitions as well as in the Champions League.
The start of the Celtic-Bayern Munich game was electrifying, with a long-range shot from Kuhn finding the back of the net within the first minute but it was chalked out as Adam Idah was obstructing the vision of Manuel Neuer while in an offside position.
One would hope that Kuhn remains at Celtic for years to come but that is rarely the case when big clubs come calling for the club's best players.