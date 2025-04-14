Premier League Striker Urged to Join Celtic This Summer
Celtic are just one point away from securing a fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title after a dominant 5-1 win over Kilmarnock at Parkhead on Saturday, thanks to Reo Hatate's brace alongside goals from Daizen Maeda, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Anthony Ralston. The Hoops are now 15 points clear at the top of the table.
However, Rangers' late equaliser against Aberdeen meant Celtic had to wait a bit longer to secure the title. A win or a draw for the Hoops, or the Ibrox club dropping points next week, would mathematically ensure the green-and-white side of Glasgow as champions for the 55th time in their history.
Despite dominating the league, Celtic's transfer of popular striker Kyogo Furuhashi in January has weakened their striking depth, leaving them reliant on Maeda and Adam Idah.
The inexperience of Johnny Kenny and Daniel Cummings' impending departure further necessitate Rodgers seeking a new striker in the summer transfer window.
Didi Hamann, a former Liverpool and Bayern Munich player, has urged West Ham United striker Danny Ings to join Celtic this summer. He faces an uncertain future at the London Stadium and looks set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
Hamann said: "Could Danny Ings be a success at Celtic? Absolutely.
"His playing time at West Ham has been restricted and I think Celtic would be a great option for him.
"The standard of football is not quite as high as the Premier League and I think he could get a new lease of life up there.
"He will certainly be on the radar of Celtic and maybe Rangers because he has a proven record of putting the ball into the net.
"If you make chances for him he will show you where the goal is for sure."
The 32-year-old was cited as a potential option for the Hoops in January, when the club were actively seeking a replacement for Kyogo after his £10 million move to Rennes.
Ings has three England caps as well as a goal and would provide Celtic with extra competition and depth up front if they were able to sign him.
He would also bring some experience into their ranks, having played over 400 matches through the course of his career. He has had stints at Southampton, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Burnley, Bournemouth and West Ham.
This approaching summer transfer window promises to be a crucial one for Celtic. Will they make another shrewd free agent signing by bringing Ings to Parkhead?