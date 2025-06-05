Premiership Club Quickly Sign Former Celtic Player
Celtic face a hectic summer regarding transfers. As well as finding solutions to strengthen their squad, they'll need to free up salary space by finalising several departures.
In fact, the Hoops have already secured Scott Bain's exit, who served as the team's third-choice goalkeeper during the recently concluded season.
Interestingly, Celtic hero Fraser Forster is about to become a free agent, making him a potential option for Brendan Rodgers to fill the gap left by Bain. It is more than likely that it will be Ross Doohan, though, as he is confirmed to be leaving Aberdeen as a free agent and is rumoured to have signed a pre-contract with the Hoops.
Regardless, Bain appears to have already found a new club and will continue playing in the Scottish Premiership.
Scott Bain reaches agreement with Premiership newcomers Falkirk
As reported by The Celtic Way, Bain has agreed terms on a one year deal with newly promoted Falkirk to continue his career in Scotland.
Despite having 12 months remaining on his contract with Celtic, Bain agreed to leave the Scottish champions immediately after the season ended.
After spending the campaign as third-choice goalkeeper behind Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo in the pecking order, Celtic gave Bain permission to find opportunities elsewhere.
Logically, Scott will become Falkirk's starting goalkeeper, marking the club's return to the top flight after a 15-year absence.
In total, Bain made 78 appearances during his Celtic stint, which started in 2018. In the 2024-25 season, the 33-year-old goalkeeper didn't play a single minute, making his departure inevitable.
Throughout the campaign, Bain was only included in matchday squads 14 times without making an appearance.
At Falkirk, the Scottish goalkeeper will have the chance to revive his career at an age where he can still contribute significantly between the posts.
After a truly sensational season in the Scottish second division, Falkirk finished in first place in the league with 73 points. Now that they have gone up, they'll want to hold their place in the Premiership.