⁠Pundit Backs England International for Celtic Move

Celtic have always been a more than interesting option for many players who look to renew themselves or who did not find their best version at other clubs..

To form part of a team that year after year fights for the League and domestic Cups, in addition to participating in European competitions, is always attractive for any player.

This summer, the Hoops could try to sign a forward who has just become a free agent and has vast experience in the Premier League, or at least, they have been recommended to go for his signing.

Pundit backs former Everton forward for Celtic move

Just as Jeff Stelling, talkSPORT presenter, pointed out, there is a forward who still doesn't have a contract with any club and is available to be signed.

We are speaking about Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 28 years old. The forward is available after having left Everton on June 30 of this year, after his contract with the Toffees expired.

For the mentioned communicator, Calvert-Lewin is the most viable and "obvious" option for the Bhoys, as he considers that the British player would score many goals if his arrival at Parkhead were to materialise.

We have to remember that the club managed by Brendan Rodgers is in need of a physical and experienced forward who provides presence in the box.

The English forward has contributed 57 goals throughout his career in the Premier League, so he would be expected to score plenty in the green-and-white.

Additionally, playing at a stage as big as the Scottish champions would bring the player himself plenty of benefits and could even help him recover confidence in himself to later return to the Premier League as a renewed forward, if that is what he wants.

Despite having had his best form with Everton, the player saw his progress affected after suffering several injuries, causing a lack of regularity and, therefore, of confidence.

However, in his best moments, Calvert-Lewin was recognised as one of the best strikers in the English top flight.