'Quite Positive' - Celtic's New Signing Praised for Debut Performance

Celtic have already concluded their preseason, and now, experts and analysts have begun drawing their first conclusions for the upcoming campaign.

So far, the club have signed Hayato Inamura, Callum Osmand, Ross Doohan, Kieran Tierney, Benjamin Nygren, and Shin Yamada. They are also set to bring in Jahmai Simpson-Pusey on loan.

And in more than one case, the fanbase has begun doubting the impact some of these players may have on the team, considering the needs demonstrated by Brendan Rodgers' side last campaign.

Well, a former Scottish national team player has some reassuring words for the fans regarding one of these recent signings.

Celtic's Shin Yamada makes immediate debut impact, expert claims

In words for Celtic TV on Saturday, Simon Donnelly declared his thoughts about recent arrival Shin Yamada.

The ex-player of the Scottish national team said that the forward's interventions, although small since he participated in about four or five plays, pleased him, because "he was quite positive with what he did."

Donnelly explained: "Even that little bit of play towards the end there, keeping possession, showing a bit of strength and determination."

So, despite the doubts that fans can always have about new arrivals at the club, it's always good to wait and see their performance with our own eyes.

The Japanese forward scored 32 goals and gave nine assists with his previous team, Kawasaki Frontale, and subsequently arrived at Celtic Park this summer.

Shin Yamada, also speaking for the club, stated he was "glad" to contribute to the team with that last penalty to obtain that victory.

Although he admitted that he wished he could have "scored during the game," in the end, his penalty helped achieve the victory against Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

Yamada also pointed out that it's the first time in his career that he's been transferred to another club, which won't be easy, but he'll be enjoying that change too.

Finally the Japanese player admired "the quality" that his teammates have, rating them as "very high".