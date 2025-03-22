Rafa Benitez to Rangers Comment Will Interest Celtic Fans
Barry Ferguson has actually done a decent job as Rangers' interim manager so far. He has guided them into the Europa League last 8 by getting the better of Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce and then went on to win at Celtic Park, something very few have done in recent years.
Despite this, one would expect Ferguson's run as Rangers manager to come to an end in the summer, unless he somehow does the unthinkable and wins the Europa League with them, chances of which happening are extremely slim.
Many view Steven Gerrard as the favourite to get the job in the summer. Although, some rumours have linked Rafa Benitez with the role as well amid rumours of a potential takeover of Rangers to be complete before next season.
Benitez is a big-name manager and won the Champions League with Liverpool, La Liga with Valencia and managed clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Napoli, Inter Milan and more. In terms of pedigree, he is levels above someone like Gerrard.
Dwight Gayle played under the management of Benitez at Newcastle United. According to Glasgow World, he told Open Goal: "There’s a gap at the moment. Maybe he might do well but I’m not sure."
The thing is, we have seen Benitez fail plenty of times in recent memory. His time at Everton proved to be a complete disaster. And his last spell, which came at Celta Vigo, was not much better.
It is very possible that Benitez's best days as a manager are far behind him. So, it would be risky for Rangers to bring him in.
Of course, Celtic fans will point out the fact that Benitez's biggest successes in football came a couple of decades ago or even before that. It is easy to understand why Gayle is unsure about his success.